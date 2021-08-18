Holy Kiss: One of three females is a married woman – Africa Education Watch reveals

Three of the students were kissed on the lips by Rev Father Obeng Larbi during a Sunday Mass Service

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has revealed that one of the females forcibly kissed by the Anglican priest Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng is a married woman.

He shared that due to this among other reasons, he believes it is important that the girls are taken through counsel to ensure that they are able to deal with the trauma associated with the incident.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “I agree that they need psychological help especially with the information we are gathering that one of the girls kissed by the priest is married. So indeed, I was assured to learn that they [St. Monica College of Education] had put in place necessary psychological help for the affected victims. We will follow up with the necessary psychological help provided to the victims.”



Authorities of St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong have started providing counselling services to students who were kissed by the Chaplain of the school in a viral video.

At least three female students were kissed on the lips by Rev Father Obeng Larbi during a Sunday Mass Service.



At the centre of the kissing controversy, the Anglican priest has been relieved of his duties at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.



This formed part of the conclusions at a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over a kissing incident that went viral on Monday.