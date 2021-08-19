Holy Kiss pastor’s action borne out of witchcraft and adultery – Kumchacha explains

• Kumchacha wants the viral Anglican priest prosecuted for sexual harrassment

• According to him, Rev Obeng Larbi exhibited witchcraft and adulterous behaviour by kissing his students on the lips



• Kumchacha has previously said the embattled priest needed deliverance



Prophet Nicholas Osei of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, popularly referred to as Kumchacha has averred that the actions of embattled Anglican priest, Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, caught in a viral video kissing teacher training students on a pulpit was borne out of witchcraft and lust.



He added that the priest needed to be processed to court on charges of sexual harassment for his actions adding that he is one of the persons who the Bible in Romans said were tarnishing the name of God in the world.



“If we look at what this Anglican priest did, we will classify it a case of witchcraft and adulterous behaviour and as an English man will say, it is very very disgusting and very abuse (abusive).

“It is disturbing because as a priest, Paul says in 1st Corinthians chapter 6 verse 12, “we have the right to do all things but not all things are right,” he stressed.



Asked about the Biblical admonition to greet one another with kisses, he explained: “In todays’s world, even the Bible says: for lack of knowledge, my people perish.



“This priest, if he was learned as I am, will not do such a thing, kissing the cheeks will not have elicited such a reaction but not kissing the lips of be it a man or woman.



“One girl offered her cheeks but he refused and insisted on her lips. He is a bad leader and it is something he engages in often but it has now that the devil has exposed him,” he stressed.



Kumchacha was speaking on Kofi TV’s August 18, 2021 edition of ‘Deep Talk’ programme. He wants the priest prosecuted for in his opinion creating an ambience of fear and panic among the students.

Father Obeng Larbi was relieved of his post by the Anglican Church barely 24-hours after the ‘Holy Kiss’ video went viral with a close source in the church telling the GNA on condition of anonymity that all was being done to unravel the real reasons for his action.



Meanwhile condemnation of his actions continue to roll in with the latest being from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) who slammed the events as they happened at the St. Monica’s College, Asante Mampong during Church Service.







