Holy books have no spiritual power – Avram Ben Moshe

Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe

Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has described two of the respected holy books, the Holy Bible and Holy Quran as powerless.

According to him, stories of their supernatural abilities are only fiction made up by so-called spiritual leaders to deceive their followers. “The Bible and Quran are just books with no power but religious people are very smart. Knowing this, they occasionally come up with stories like a house and everything in it was burnt to the ground excluding the Bible but between you and I, that is a big untruth.”



He mentioned that this is just to make their followers believe in the Bible and Quran because “they are aware the Bible has no power, but they always want to prove that the Bible has supernatural powers whereas it is just an empty book.”



Avram noted, the mindset some people have that everything we can achieve has to be done through a divine power is a lie and has to change.



“Believing in divine power is not enough because without your efforts, you will be unable to achieve what you want to achieve and even God cannot operate without you availing yourself and putting in the effort,” he shared.



Linking this to a recent statement made by the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center, Osofo Kyiri Abosom that the Bible was a storybook and has no power in it, Avram stated that the man of God said nothing wrong but rather stated what most Pastors refuse to admit.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Some pastors like Kyiri Abosom and Rev Obofuor are now accepting this and this is something we have been preaching for them to understand for a very long time. All that is left is for them to close down their churches.”



He explained that even the name given to it shows that it is not a book from God.



“The word Bible cannot be found in the book itself and you want me to believe this book?” he asked.



Per his research, the Bible is a Latin word which means a book so, “God has not written any book but rather the Bible is just a book that contains the history of the Israelites. And because stories are mostly past events, we can clearly call the Bible is a storybook because all stories in the book happened in the past,” he said.



Avram went on to share that Osofo Kyiri Abosom has every right to say the Bible has no power because it is the truth.