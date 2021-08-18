'Holy kiss' Priest was registrar and lawyer of St. Monica's - Church

Screengrab of Rev Obeng Larbi kissing one of the girls

The Anglican Church has relieved Reverend Balthaza Obeng Larbi, the chaplain of the St. Monica's College of Education at Asante Mampong of all his duties, pending the outcome of its investigations.

The church has set up a five-member committee to investigate the conduct of the priest who is also the school's registrar and lawyer.



This was made known to the Ghana News Agency, after a crunch meeting of the leadership of the church and the management of the College on Tuesday afternoon.



A source close to the meeting who pleaded anonymity told the Ghana News Agency that the leadership of the church was bent on establishing the reason for the conduct of the priest.



A viral video on circulation identified the Reverend Minister kissing some female students of the College, during a church service.



The video has since attracted huge condemnation from members of the public, some of whom are questioning the reason for that act by the priest.

The source said the leadership of the Anglican Community was worried about the incident and would go all out to unravel the truth.



Meanwhile, some members of the College community have expressed worry about the viral video, which was portraying the priest as an irresistible minister.



According to them, Rev. Larbi is a disciplinarian who does not condone irresponsible behaviour.



It was, therefore, a surprise to see him in such an act in the video.