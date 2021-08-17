Screengrab of the priest kissing the students

‘Holy kiss’ planting priest relieved from post-Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi, the priest at the center of a now-viral video depicting the kissing of some female teacher trainees has been relieved from his duties as the lawyer and chaplain of the St. Monica's College of Education, Joy News has reported.

The portal's regional correspondent said this was confirmed by the Acting Principal of the School, Dr Okyere Korankye.



"In the recent twist, JoyNews reports that the school has withdrawn all duties assigned to the Priest. Essentially, Rev Father Obeng Larbi ceases to be the Chaplain and lawyer of the school until further notice."



"This was revealed in a closed-door meeting with the students and subsequently confirmed by Acting Principal, Dr Okyere Korankye," the portal wrote.



In the viral video released on Monday, August 16, 2021, Rev. Obeng Larbi, who was fully dressed in his cassock was captured planting kisses on some three female teacher trainees who were called to the podium on Sunday, August 15, 2021.



The video which has sent social media into a frenzy has got many users agitated over the conduct of the priest.

The Anglican Church, reacting to the incident in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb said the Church is “saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that, a thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said Priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church.”



The statement which was signed by the Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, Venerable Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah said the Church is making all efforts to engage the students involved in the incident by offering the counseling sessions.



The move, the Anglican Church believes, will “avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the viral video.”







