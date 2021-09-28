Homabenase chief holds thanksgiving service

Chief of Homabenase in the Bosomtwe District, Nana Antwi Boasiako II

Nana Antwi Boasiako II, Chief of Homabenase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region on Sunday, September 26, 2021, held a thanksgiving ceremony to appreciate God and the Asantehene for declaring him victor in the protracted chieftaincy disputes.

He expressed appreciation to God for his divine guidance and protection and to His Royal Majesty the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for settling the matter expeditiously and called for continuous assistance to achieve massive development and transformation of the area.



The final judgment of prolonged litigation on the Homabenase stool went in his favour at the Manhyia Palace. According to him, some members in his traditional area tried to usurp his throne while abroad, a situation that caused misunderstandings in the community.



The matter he added, was sent to the His Royal Majesty the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to determine who truly has the right to rule the Homabenase community.



Nana Antwi Boasiako II was given the mandate again by the Asantehene to head the community as chief after the eventual ruling by the overlord of Ashanti Kindom Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



Following the ruling, Nana Antwi Boasiako II on Sunday, September 26, 2021, held a thanksgiving ceremony to appreciate God and Asantehene for the opportunity given him.

Speaking to OTEC News at the event, the chief explained that, unity played a very important role in the socio-economic development of every community hence the need for all parties to come together and foster growth in the area.



Nana Antwi Boasiako II, therefore, appealed to his subjects to unite and collaborate with traditional authorities in the area to foster cooperation that would enhance the peace of Homabenase to facilitate accelerated development.



He added that a number of developmental projects have been penned down including a public toilet, community centre, an ultramodern palace among others and would be executed in collaboration with the Bosomtwe District Assembly.



For his part, Reverend Father James Owusu, a catholic priest At Buoho Groto, who led the thanksgiving service urged chiefs in the country to collaborate effectively with all stakeholders to initiate and implement pragmatic programmes that will help bring the needed development to their people.



He added that there was the need for them not to sit down idle and talk, but rather, create cordial relationships with their local government authorities to bring socio-economic infrastructure and programmes that would help improve the living conditions of their people.

Reverend Father James Owusu commended Nana Antwi Boasiako II over efforts to unite people in the area.







