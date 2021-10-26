Homosexuality is a 'public health threat', I support the bill - Professor Joseph Osafo

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo says he fully supports the enactment of the anti-gay bill spearheaded by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is a bill proposed to criminalize homosexual activities in Ghana.



However, there is strong opposition from an elite group who argue that the bill is an infringement on fundamental human rights.



Professor Joseph Osafo dreads the worst might happen in Ghana if the bill isn't passed.



He noted that there are some strong powers recruiting young people including children into homosexual practice.



Therefore, to him, Ghana's future will be dicey if the bill isn't enacted as it will give these powers the leeway to promote and impose LGBTQ+ on Ghanaians.

" . . fundamentally, I am for it (bill) that this habit, from where I sit as a professional, will wreck our nation'', he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



The Science Behind Homosexuality



As a psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo defeated the science behind homosexuality stressing ''the first error in this debate is for anybody to assume that homosexuality is determined at birth. It's not true''.



He expounded that there is nothing like the ''gay gene'' on earth, however, there are genes that have been discovered to show that they could influence people, hence the need for homosexuals to be given the neccessary help.



Help

Prof. Osafo asserted that ''nowhere in the world has this habit, through research, been proven that it's a private affair. It's not true. It's a public health threat!''.



To him, ''every human being has the potential to change. Everybody can change for the worse or for the better'', so believing homosexuals and prospective ones should rather be taken through therapy.



''With guided therapy, you can alter your own personality," he stressed.



"When human feelings are uncensored, unregulated, uncontrolled; human dignity is at threat'', he emphasized.



Prof. Osafo was optimistic the bill will help the LGBTQ+ group as it provides opportunity for any member who needs help to seek the right professional guidance.