Homowo 2021: Gamashie urged to unite for development

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I called on Gamashie people to forgive each other by making peace

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, has charged the people of Gamashie to rededicate themselves to the unity of the Gas to ensure its growth and development.

He asked the Gamashie people to develop a new attitude towards the course of development and remain united to reclaim what had been lost in the past.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu I made the call on the sideline of the Gamashie Homowo festival when he joined Nii Adotey Otintor II -Sempe Mantse to sprinkled Kpokpoi, the Traditional food for their ancestors and the gods.



He said some of the powerful men in Gamashie especially the well-to-do ones are refusing to assist in uniting and bringing together the people stressing that such an attitude threatens the unity of Gamashie.



According to him where there is unity the people are bound to progress and advised the Chiefs to resolve their differences to ensure greater unity and development within the Ga Communities.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu I also advised his fellow Chiefs, philanthropists, and Ga politicians to develop the potential of the youth to enable them to contribute to the development of Gamashie.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse commended the Chiefs for celebrating this year's annual homowo in an atmosphere of peace and harmony and call for more measures to ensure peace every year.



He calls on Ga Chiefs to put measures in place to resolve Chieftaincy disputes as quickly as possible. He also called on them to forgive each other by making peace with each other.



Chiefs he said play important role in the development of every community and the country at large hence the need for them to unite as one for the betterment of their communities.



He called on all citizens and non -citizens to strictly adhere to the COVID 19 safety protocols as directed by the Ghana Health Service to help mitigate the further spread of the virus.