Homowo: Ga West Assembly donates to traditional authorities

Officials of the Ga West Municipal Assembly making the donation

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has undertaken a donation exercise as part of marking this year’s Homowo Festival celebrations.

The donation took place at the premises of the Assembly on Friday, August 12, ahead of the Homowo festivities.



The assembly, through its Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, donated 100 bags of maize to the Ga Traditional Authorities within the municipality.



The MCE also presented 100 gallons of palm oil and an undisclosed amount of money to the Chiefs and Queen mothers Association as they celebrate this year’s Homowo.



Speaking to the media during the donation, Mr. Wilkinson noted that this is the fifth time the assembly, under his leadership, has supported the Homowo Festival.



“Another year has met us and our elders celebrate Homowo by this time. It is important that the assembly interacts with the elders as they begin the Homowo festivities. So the little the assembly can do is to give these bags of maize and oil which are key in the celebration.”



“We are by this also seeking their prayers for the assembly to grow and develop as they pray to the ancestors.”

Vice President of the Ga West Chiefs and Queen mothers Association, Nii Okuley Apesonigyi (III), who received the items on behalf of the association expressed gratitude to the MCE for the donation.



He wished everyone a happy celebration and called for peace and unity in Ga West.



“In Ga West we have put measures in place, spoken to our chiefs and queens and we are very sure that it will be peaceful. All those with challenges we have talked to some earlier and resolved some of the issues…with the support of the security services we are sure everything will be peaceful this year…”, the Vice President assured.



Also present were some chiefs from the Association and representatives of Municipal Assembly.



Meanwhile, Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson also used the opportunity to caution the youth not to misconduct themselves during the festivities and let peace prevail.



“We have allowed everyone to celebrate the festival and all we are asking for is that everybody should behave well. If you misbehave you will mar the beauty of the festival. I will personally be going round with the police to ensure peace, safety and compliance”, he announced.