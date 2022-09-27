22
Menu
News

'Honest' Ken Agyapong will win NPP presidential primaries - A Plus projects

Kennedy Agyapong In Suit Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has projected that Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, will win the flagbearership race in the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.

In a September 26, 2022 Facebook post, A Plus cited the 'honesty' of the lawmaker as the main factor that has endeared him to the party's rank and file.

He was responding to the NPP's claim that an attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a concert in Accra over the weekend was orchestrated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

He slammed the communication as lacking sense because there are NPP members on record who are unhappy with the way the country is being run.

"Hon Kennedy Agyapong criticized the governments decision to go to IMF. Is he NDC? You see how popular he has become in the party? He is going to win your presidential primaries.

"The people are tired of your outmoded and foolish communication style. They are looking for people who at least APPEAR honest. Not praise singers who defend every nonsense; that is why Hon Ken is winning. If you don’t see him winning then you don’t have any business being in politics," his post read in part.

He reemphasized his long held position that most of the NPP's communicator were psychologically unfit for the role.

"Your downfall is not NDC. It is your poor communication and “mad” communicators. 90% of your communicators are always one always a sentence away from the psychiatric hospital."

President Akufo-Addo was booed by a section of the crowd during a star-studded musical concert, the Global Citizen Festival, which took place at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Chants of 'away, away' were heard when he appeared on stage to deliver a message. The president proceeded to deliver the over six-minute message.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Related Articles: