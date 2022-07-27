‘Honoring late Mills should not be about monuments but preserving his legacy of integrity’- Tsikata

Lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata

Respected legal luminary, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, has stated that our honoring the memory of the late President John Evans Atta Mills is not so much about raising physical monuments to him.

He said it should be more about ensuring that his legacy of integrity is given full meaning in our nation.



Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata made the comment when he delivered a lecture Tuesday evening, (July 26, 2022) at the State House in Accra to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of President John Evan Atta Mills.



According to the lawyer, we must demand our leaders’ integrity, and that was something the late President stood for.



He noted that since Sunday, July 24, 2022, we have witnessed controversies surrounding the inscriptions erected in the name of the late president.

He quizzed the bust which was meant to honor did not have his name, adding, was he really the one being honored.



The lawyer said he could almost hear the voice of the late leader saying calmly don’t bother about them.



He indicated that throughout the political life of Atta Mills, he maintained his human decency. This was in fact an important part of his political capital. He did not need to make promises or proclamations about his integrity. He lived integrity,” he declared.