Hooked on Africa to celebrate Darmang Catholic Basic School’s anniversary with donation

A scene from Darmang Catholic Basic School’s anniversary celebrations

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Hooked on Africa, a prominent local organization dedicated to community development and sustainability, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming centenary anniversary of Darmang Catholic Basic School. The organization will mark this significant milestone by making a generous donation and undertaking a much-needed classroom roofing and computer lab project.

Darmang Catholic Basic School celebrated 100 years of providing quality education to the community. To honour this occasion, hooked on Africa will contribute significantly to the school's continued growth and development.



The highlight of this special event will be Hooked on Africa's donation, which will be directed toward improving the school's infrastructure and facilities. This contribution is a testament to the organization's commitment to supporting education, nurturing future leaders, and empowering the local community.



In addition to the generous donation, hooked on Africa will support a vital project to roof a classroom block at Darmang Catholic Basic School. This project aims to enhance the learning environment and ensure students have a comfortable and safe space to pursue their education. The roofing project will not only provide shelter from the elements but also improve the overall atmosphere of the classroom, creating a more conducive setting for teaching and learning.

The centenary anniversary celebration was filled with festivities, including speeches, cultural performances, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the newly roofed classroom block.



Hooked On Africa invites local communities and organizations to join them in donating to initiatives such as this



For more information about Hooked on Africa and their community initiatives, please visit their website at www.hookedonent.com.