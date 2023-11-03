‘Hooligans and charlatans have hijacked NPP’ – Amoako Baah

Richard Amoako Baah

Political Analyst and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has opined that the ruling party has been destroyed beyond repairs by naysayers within the party.

He alleged on Angel Morning Show that the one-time great party is now dominated by friends and chronics of the leadership who are now deviating from its purposes.



“This is not the NPP I knew, a lot has changed from the party, though every institution has its vision and how they carry out their operations but this is not the case here and I can confidently say hooligans have taken over the party,” he said.



He further accused the hooligans of always engaging in negative activities that drag the name of the party into the mud.



“…And those [hooligans] too end up pretending as if nothing is wrong. Once you offer them money, they indulge in any illicit act,” he stressed.

The former Political Science Lecturer also said that NPP which is known for having a “rich tradition” can no more boast of such attributes.



According to him “fairness and honesty” which are hallmarks of the party does not exist anymore as “corruption and diabolical” activities has become a common slogan in the party.



“Have you seen a political party going into an internal election and resorting to supporting one candidate? It is an indication the hooligans are going to elect their leader to form a gang,” Dr. Baah added.