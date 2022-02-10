Hope fades for fake T’di pregnant woman as 7th witness backs no pregnancy stance

Dr. Samuel Agyemang is the 7th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial.

A Medical Officer with the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Samuel Agyemang, has told the Takoradi Circuit Court A that a medical examination conducted on Josephine Panyin Mensah – at the center of the fake kidnapping and fake pregnancy brouhaha – concluded that the accused person was not pregnant during the period she claimed she was.

“My lord, she did not wear any sanitary pad as we expected in her case after a week of presumed delivery…the folds in the vagina walls were intact and had not disappeared as is supposed to be in the case of delivery…” he told Presiding Judge Michael Ampadu.



Dr. Agyemang also told the court that further laboratory findings also presented similar findings.



“So our conclusion was that all signs of delivery were not there… she could not have been pregnant.”



Dr. Samuel Agyemang, who examined Josephine Panyin Mensah after she was referred from the Axim Government Hospital, further told the court that, “she was not pale nor jaundiced”.



According to him, the accused person was well-oriented in person, was able to identify her environment, and answered all questions posed to her rightly.

“There were no bruises, scratches, no illustrations, and blood on her during the medical examination.”



Counsel for the accused Fiifi Buckman, in his cross examination, questioned Dr. Agyemang why he did not consult with the referring entity – Axim Government Hospital – to know the kind of treatment and medication his client was under to which the witness said “I was only called by my Medical Director to do an independent assessment”.



The case has been adjourned to Thursday, February 24, 2022.