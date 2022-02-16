Hopeson Adorye fumes at IGP’s ‘express order’ for Abronye’s detention

Hopeson Adorye

Abronye DC detained over coup allegations

Police to arraign him for false publication



Hopeson Adorye unhappy with detention



Hopeson Adorye, a failed parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, is unhappy with Inspector-General of Police, IGP; George Akuffo Dampare.



Adorye is unhappy that a colleague, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, was denied bail and instead detained by the Police after he had honoured an invitation to clarify matters relating to a coup allegation he made on live radio.



According to Adorye, the IGP was the complainant in the case in which Abronye had been detained and that Dampare has expressly ordered that the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP be detained.



In an interview with journalists at the Police headquarters where he had gone to support Abronye, Adorye said the IGP had failed to pick his calls after giving the said order.

“IGP is not picking his call, in this case IGP is the complainant and he has instructed that he (Abronye) should be detained and charged to court.”



He claimed Abronye had been charged with misconduct and refuted the charge stating that someone sitting in his bedroom and responding to a journalist on radio could not be classified as such.



He defended the controversial words of Abronye stating: “He (Abronye) said the thought of Oliver is the thought of Mahama, is he (Oliver) not working for Mahama? They have a vision (and) he is working for him.”



I reference to #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest for threatening a coup. It was that issue Abronye was responding to when he alleged through Oliver, former President John Dramani Mahama was conniving with Al-Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.



“IGP has given an express instruction that they should not bail him. You invited someone and he comes earlier and you detain him?” Adorye fumed.



“He should be given bail, someone declined invitation…he came three hours ahead of the time he was given,” he added.

Abronye DC arrested over false coup allegation



Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP is currently in Police grips after he honoured an invitation over alleged coup plans by former President John Dramani Mahama.



A police statement of February 15, stated that preliminary investigations into his allegation showed that there were “untrue and likely to occasion the breach of the peace.”



He has been charged with publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and will be arraigned before court on February 16.