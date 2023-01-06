Hopeson Adorye reacts to Alan Kyerematen’s resignation as Trade Minister

Hopeson Adorye is a vocal advocate of Alan Kyerematen

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a vocal advocate of the Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has reacted to reports about the resignation of the minister.

Accra-based Joy FM in the early hours of Friday, January 6, 2022, reported that Mr Kyerematen who is said to be lacing his boots to contest in the ruling New Patriotic Party’s upcoming presidential primaries had tendered his resignation.



The resignation according to the report has been accepted in principle by the appointing authority, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reacting to the report, Hopeson Adorye, a one-time parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Kpone Katamanso, has shared a flier on Facebook describing Mr Kyerematen as the “next president.”



With the flier captioned “The man Alan Cash,” the inscription accompanying the flier which embosses an image of the minister reads “The ‘NEXT PRESIDENT’ resigns to become the PRESIDENT.”

Hopeson Adorye who was recently sacked from his position in the National Security attributed his sacking to intra-party reasons adding that some individuals known to him instigated his sacking for political reasons.



Meanwhile, Mr Kyerematen’s resignation is largely being attributed to his flagbearer campaign.



The NPP is later this year expected to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



So far, names including Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen have come up as the lead contenders in the race for the flagbearership.