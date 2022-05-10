Hopeson Adorye wants John Boadu out as he publicly backs Justin Kodua

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a failed parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has publicly stated his support for Justin Frimpong Kodua in the race for the party’s General Secretary slot.



The position currently held by John Boadu will be up for grabs when the party holds national elections for officers who will steer affairs of the NPP into the 2024 polls and beyond.



Adorye, has over the last few days posted material about Kodua’s candidature on his Facebook timeline. One such is a photo reel that shows Kodua engaging in different party activities and at public functions.



“I introduce to you the incoming General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party,” he captioned the material.

The party has been organizing its branches nationwide with polling stations and constituency-level leadership elections already out of the way.



The NPP will conduct its regional elections from May 27 to May 29, 2022, as scheduled, Evans Nimako, Director of Elections confirmed in a recent interview with the Ghana News Agency.



He said: "once the album is ready, the processes are open, nominations will start next week.



"If anybody feels aggrieved, the legal committee is ready to set in," he added.



