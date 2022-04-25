Horace Ankrah calls on NDC leadership to settle on Mahama for 2024 election

Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah is the former ambassador to China

Former Ambassador to China under the erstwhile John Mahama Administration, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has called on the party’s leadership to settle on John Mahama for the forthcoming presidential elections.

His call comes at the back of the party’s preparations towards reorganization, and the plans towards the party’s presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer.



Chairing a program organized by Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) among the Colleges of Education in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, the former Ambassador did not mince words in making a bold and emphatic call to the rank and file of the party.



“I am calling on the leadership of the party, and that let’s have a serious meeting and let’s decide as a political party, that we don’t have any choice, but the choice we have is John Dramani Mahama”, the former Ambassador said.

He added in his closing remarks, that the Council of Elders, NEC, FEC must all get together as a party in opposition, to make that decision as soon as possible in favor of the former President, John Dramani Mahama to lead the party back to power.



The Special Guest of Honor, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang also called on the students to put integrity, hard work and honesty at the helm of their affairs, and to remain resolute in ensuring the party gains power in 2024.



In attendance were Former Deputy Education Minister and MP for North, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Madina, Hon. Xavier Sosu, MP for New Edubiese, Hon. Adams Abdul Salam, Former Deputy Sports Minister, Hon. Joseph Yammin amongst other senior party members.