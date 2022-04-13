0
Menu
News

'Horny' Prestea man shoots prostitute for refusing to take GHC 10 for bonking

Gun With Blood.png?resize=350%2C250&ssl=1 File photo

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The magistrate court in Prestea in the Western region has remanded a 28-year-old man into police custody for allegedly shooting a Nigerian commercial sex worker for refusing to offer her service at a fee of GHC 10.

The suspect, Hakeem Mumumi allegedly shot Promise, a Nigerian commercial sex worker in her thigh and fled after she refused to offer her services for GHC 10 instead of GHC 30 on the night of April 6.

Prosecuting, Chief inspector Samuel Ghartey told the court presided over by His Worship Gordon Kpogi that, the suspect had earlier on the night of April 5 attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman by the name Aisha at the same spot he attacked the Nigerian the next day.

The suspect took to his heels after shooting the Nigerian prostitute but was later apprehended by police and put before the court; he is to reappear in court on April 28.

The wounded lady has since received treatment and was discharged from the hospital.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang