Horrifying video of man beating baby mercilessly pops up

An unbelievably devastating video of a man beating a baby boy to a pulp while other elderly people sat unconcerned has emerged online.

The one-minute and 18-second long video shows the man, possibly the boy’s father, whipping him with a dry palm tree branch in a place that looks like a farming community.



The man heard behind the video starts by telling the other (the one whipping the boy), in Twi, that he will injure the little one, but does nothing else thereafter to stop the angry man from going ahead with his extreme ‘punishment.’



Without anyone to stop him, he whips the boy 24 times before finally leaving him be.



The more he whipped the boy, the less he cried, until a point where it became too clear that the little boy had taken so much beating he could no longer even shed a tear or cry out.



The video ends with the man behind the video saying, “I hope you have accomplished what you wanted to do.”

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has got social media users calling the attention of the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, to the gruesome act of the man.



Watch the video below:







EA/BOG