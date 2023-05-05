Horse and cow meat - Here’s what lions at Accra Zoo are fed

On daily basis, the lions at the Accra Zoo consume 23 kilograms of meat

In the heart of the Achimota Forest in Accra, sits the Accra Zoo which houses several wild animals.

Some of the animals in the public zoo operated by the Forestry Commission include four wild cats; a lion and a lioness as well as two cubs.



Host of GTV Breakfast Show on state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation, Kafui Dey visited the zoo and was taken through diet routine of the wild cats.



According to officials of the facility, the lions are primarily fed with horse and cow meat.



The lions consume a full horse or cow every week (seven days).



On daily basis, the lion and lioness are fed 8 kilograms of meat each while their two cubs feed on 3.5 kilograms everyday bringing their total daily diet to a weight of 23 kilograms.

Kept in a deep freezer, the meat before it is fed to the cats is defrosted and chopped up before delivered to cage of the cats by zoo keepers.



Watch Kafui Dey being taken through the feeding process of the lions at the Accra Zoo below:





In August 2022, a man who illegally entered the cage of the Accra Zoo lions was mauled to death by the wild beasts.

According to the Forestry Commission, the intruder was found by officials of the zoo during a routine check up.



He died from injuries after an attempt was made to transport him to a health facility for attention.



The incident led to a temporal closure of the Accra Zoo to pave way for investigation.



However, the zoo has since reopened to the public with the Forestry Commission and the Ministry Forestry, Lands and Natural Resources assuring of the safety of members of the public visiting the zoo.