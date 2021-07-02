Hostage of CAL Bank staff in Kejetia ‘false alarm’

The Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service say no evidence of robbers

Report of some staff of the Kejetia branch of CAL Bank held hostage by some armed robbers has been described as “false alarm” by sources within the Ghana Police Service.

On the evening of Thursday, July 1, reports were rife that some four armed robbers were inside the bank with staff as military officers surrounded the building in a rescue mission.



The presence of the officers around the bank is what was misconstrued as hostage of the staff, our source said.



3news.com gathered that the whole incident started when four dreadlocked men on motorbikes were seen hovering around the bank in the late afternoon.

Suspicion was then raised among onlookers, who decided to inform the police.



The Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service promptly got to the scene but after combing the area, they found no body.



A source within the Unit told 3news.com that there is no evidence that the men on the motorbikes were robbers.