Hot FM presenter faces Police over Abronye's coup comments

Agya Wusu Radio Host?resize=600%2C350&ssl=1 Owusu Ansah Bernard host of “Dwene Ho Biom”

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has invited Owusu Ansah Bernard host of “Dwene Ho Biom” political talk show on Accra-based Hot FM to assist them in their investigation.

The Police is investigating Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye DC over allegations that the former President of Ghana is working with terrorist groups to organize a coup in Ghana.

Abronye was arrested and put behind bars for a day.

He was arraigned before court and was charged with Publication of False News and Offensive Conduct Conducive to the Breaches of Peace.

He, however, was granted bail by the Accra Circuit court.

In a letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com the Police said they will need the presence of Owusu Ansah Bernard as they’ve got to a point in their investigation where they will need testimony from a witness.

Owusu Ansah Bernard is expected at the Accra Circuit Court premises on Monday March 21, 2022.

