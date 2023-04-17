House girls of some NPP aspirants are paid by government – Ken Agyapong touts jobs record

Assin North MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful has touted his job creation record stating that he has created over 7,000 jobs.

He avers that with that record, he stands over and above fellow aspirants in terms of job creation, hence delegates for the upcoming primaries should be look out for those bearing promises without tangible records.



“If you lack something, appreciate whoever has it, so that he would show you the way, it is no need being jealous. Those of you all over the place that you will create jobs, even your house girls are paid by government.



“Compared to me, who has over 7,000 workers in this country. Ask them, that they said they will create jobs and give us ease, how many people have you employed in Ghana?



“Don’t let them wear suit and come and lie to you. English we no go chop. Ibi our pockets dey speak, so when they come, take caution,” he added.



Speaking to some party delegates in Tema as part of his campaign to become flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 polls, he said:



“Money can solve issues but not all issues because if it was all about money Akufo-Addo wouldn’t have become president because Mahama distributed brand new cars till chiefs also benefitted.

“At the time, we were struggling with used pickups, salt, gari, maggi cube, second-hand clothes was what we used to unseat Mahama,” he said warning his own party: “but politicians don’t learn. They don’t learn.”



Agyapong, a known financier of the NPP has serially boasted about how much monetary contributions he has made to the party since he joined in the early 90s. He has spoken about buying hundreds of vehicles for the party and even paying for an entire congress when the party sought to decentralize voting to elect a flagbearer.



