Houses, lands, guns, bank accounts: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will

Sir John's Last Will triggers social media outrage

Government declassifies portions of Achimota Forest reserve



Accra-based outfit releases Last Will of Sir John<>



Two years after his death, the Last Will and testament of one-time New Patriotic Party, NPP, General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, has been released by a media outlet.



The release coincides with an ongoing row in which the government is accused of taking measures that could compromise the only forest reserve in the capital, the Achimota Forest Reserve.

Since May 22, 2022, the contents of Sir John’s Will dominated the news with outrage being expressed especially on social media relative to the landed and other properties that the deceased had bequeathed to relatives.



According to a compilation of the properties in Sir John’s Will as published by The Fourth Estate – an Accra-based news portal – that first published the now viral document, a total of 75 properties were listed.



The properties spanned from houses to lands, other businesses, investments, bank accounts, guns and private vehicles.



