Housing minister tours police housing project sites, satisfied with work progress

Francis Asenso-Boakye speaking at the project site after his tour

• The Ghana Police Service will soon have new accommodation

• The Minister of Works and Housing says he is impressed with work so far



• The houses are 2 and 3 bedroom apartments



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has expressed satisfaction at the progress of work on the ongoing police housing project in Accra.



The minister made this known during a tour of the 32-unit facility at the Police Training School on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



This was also after he had visited two separate housing projects within Roman Ridge under the government redevelopment project, where he was impressed by the level of progress of work there.



These redevelopment projects are making use of available lands around existing government properties, allowing for the building of two and three-bedroom apartments for some 60 families.

At Tesano, where the police housing project is underway, the minister inspected some of the completed as well as near-completed buildings, not hiding his excitement with the progress of work.



“It is estimated that we have a housing deficit in excess of 2 million housing units and this particular project – a 32 housing unit project - you can see that it’s not going to change drastically but it’s a step forward. As far as the security services are concerned, for the police in particular, this is a very major project.



“It is going to increase the housing stock for our men and women in the police service but government is also planning several other projects with the aim of reducing the rather huge housing deficit and very soon, you’ll be hearing from me regarding a new affordable housing project that will also contribute significantly towards reducing the housing deficit,” he said.



Francis Asenso-Boakye also indicated that there are other plans to replicate such projects in other parts of the country so as to serve even more people within the security service.



