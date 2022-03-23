How 14 passengers were burnt to death in accident at Asemasa

All 14 passengers confirmed dead were on board a Ford Bus

Source: GNA

Some 14 persons, including a child, have been confirmed dead in a gory accident at Asemasa in the Shama District of the Western Region on Tuesday.

The accident involved a Tipper Truck with no visible number plate and a Ford Bus with registration number GW 6628 – 21.



Chief Superintendent Kwesi Sokpah of the Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Ghana Police Service, told the Ghana News Agency that the accident occurred when the truck busted a tyre in an attempt to negotiate a curve at Asemasa.



It veered off its lane and collided head-on with the Ford Bus, which sparked fire spontaneously, leading to the death toll.

Supt Sokpah said the Ford Bus was from Tarkwa while the Truck, loaded with quarry stones, was from Cape Coast.



All 14 passengers on board the Ford Bus, comprising 10 males and four females, including a Chinese national, got burnt beyond recognition.



The MTTD Boss said the charred bodies had been conveyed to the Central Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation and that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.