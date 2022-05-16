0
How 4 suspects broke jail while singing praise and worship in the Upper East Region

Suspects 13.png The police are currently in search of the escapees

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Four suspects in police custody for defilement and other related crimes in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have broken jail, officials of the Ghana Police Service in the area have confirmed.

According to a police situational report sighted by MyNwsGh.com, Sergeant Lariba Abilba, Constable Kichekpa Ju Napoleon Banu and Constable Ntiamoah Elizabeth reported that while on duty at the charge office, they heard the cell inmates Fawas Musah, a juvenile remand prisoner, Francis Dabang a suspect in a defilement case and Kwojo Dinaya, another suspect in a stealing case singing praises and worship.

After a while, the cell became quiet and when one of the officers went to inspect the cell, the prisoners had removed a block out of the cell wall in the bathroom to her dismay.

The inmates however escaped from lawful custody.

Meanwhile, personnel have since been deployed to assist in the search for the escapees while an armed guard who collapsed after the incident is on admission at the Tongo District hospital receiving treatment.

Source: mynewsgh.com
