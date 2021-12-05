How Adwoa Safo became a sideshow in a Parliamentary showdown

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, might have anticipated a rousing welcome from her colleagues in Parliament but certainly not one that would place her at the centre of national discourse on the budget.



That however turned out to be the case when she made her long-awaited return to Parliament on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



Draped in a purple dress with her nose mask glued to the expected position, Adwoa Safo took her seat in Parliament and amid the chaos that ensued, she uncharacteristically remained silent throughout.

The aftermath of the parliamentary sitting turned to be more chaotic as accusations began to emerge that the woman who sat in her designated seat in parliament was not the former Deputy Majority Leader but rather an ‘imposter’.



What began as mere social media allegations, gained some legs after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu confirmed in a radio interview that investigations have been launched into the matter.



“Very soon, we will put out all the details we know so far about the incident; which are very troubling. Very soon we will know and get to the bottom of the matter and Ghanaians will know the truth whether she was in the chamber or not. But safe to say, we are not convinced, so far the contradiction are one too many and it is important to state that, this should not be reduced to woman hood or how to dress as a woman at all. It is a needles distortion. That is not the issue at all”, Mr. Ablakwa said on Eyewitness News.



The comment by Ablakwa set the tone for mainstreaming of the ‘fake’ Adwoa Safo saga with the issue becoming a sub-plot of Parliamentary activities on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



In taking turns to disclose their positions on the reversal of the budget disapproval by the Majority caucus a day earlier, Minority MPs, Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka and Mahama Ayariga implicitly said that the woman who sat in Adwoa Safo’s seat was not the Dome Kwabenya MP.

Unable to stomach the shades any longer, Adwo Safo who showed up in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, without nose mask, rose up on a point of order to rubbish the allegations and confirm that she was indeed in Parliament on Wednesday.



“Mr. Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday [Tuesday],” she insisted on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



Nonetheless, a petition has been sent to Parliament by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) to probe the issue.



The civil society organization claims to have evidence that Adwo Safo was not in Parliament on Tuesday and that the lady who occupied her seat is an impostor.

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South has also joined the discourse, criticizing the minority for dabbling in non-important issues.



With investigations launched by the minority, it remains to be seen if any major development will come out of the ‘fake Adwoa Safo’ saga.



