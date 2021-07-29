How Ahmed Suale’s phones were flown to US for unlocking - Dame

Ahmed Hussein Suale was murdered in January 2019

• Two and half years since his murder, police have yet to present a docket on Ahmed Suale to the AG

• Godfred Dame made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament to answer questions



• He said in the process of investigations, two phones of the deceased were sent to the US for unlocking and retrieval of information



Millions of materials have been retrieved from the phones belonging to murdered investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale, two years after he was shot and killed in Madina.



This was disclosed by Godfred Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General when he appreared before Parliament on July 27 to answer questions on unresolved high profile murders.



The question had been asked by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Dame told lawmakers that the two phones of Ahmed had been flown to the United States with the assistance of the American Embassy in Accra.



After seven months, the American experts returned the two phones with a hard drive containing “huge volumes of data, comprising millions of documents, videos, audios, text and WhatsApp messages.”



He added that the contents are being analyzed by a Cyber Crimes team, before concluding thus: ”Investigations on the matter still continues, progress is being made.”



GhanaWeb provides a transcript of Dame’s response to Parliament



“The two phones of the deceased person were sent to the United States for unlocking and extraction of information by information technology experts in that country.

“On 17 July, 2020; a request letter to that effect was sent to the US embassy. On 11th August 2020, the phones were sent to US through the American Embassy in Accra.



“In February – March 2021, the American regional security officer successfully handed over the two phones – iPhone 7 plus together with the Huawei smartphone which belonged to the murdered investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, together with external drive with data extracted from the phones of the investigator.



“Mr Speaker, huge volumes of data, comprising millions of documents, videos, audios, text and WhatsApp messages are being analyzed by a team from the Police CID Cyber Crimes Unit. Investigations on the matter still continues, progress is being made,” he concluded.



