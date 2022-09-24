How Aisha Huang unleashed dogs on Police officers who wanted to arrest her

Aisha Huang

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed how embattled Aisha Huang allegedly unleashed her dogs on national security personnel when they went to arrest her.

According to Samuel Okudzeto, the personnel had to call for reinforcement to be able to arrest to pick her up to police custody.



He however raised concerns as to why the state prosecutor did not add charges like resisting arrest, and obstruction but rather a scanty charge.



Speaking of Good Morning Ghana show on September 23, 2022 he said; “…when they went to arrest her, she unleashed her dogs on them. Come and see speed, they had to run out and seek reinforcement from National Security operatives before she picked and yet you go through the charges all these things are not there. Resisting arrest, obstruction all these things are not there,” he said.



He also raised concerns as to why no Ghanaian has been arrested in connection with Aisha Huang’s re-entry into the country as quizzes which officials allowed her into the country.

Aisha Huang is facing trial in court following her re-arrest. Aisha Huang is facing two charges; mining without a license and sale of minerals without a license.



The court on September 14, 2022, denied Aisha Huang and 3 other accused persons bail after they pleaded not guilty.



She is expected to reappear on September 27, 2022.