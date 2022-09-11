How Aisha Huang was deported via Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 920 in 2018

Aisha Huang

The resurface of galamsey queenpin, Aisha Huang, has raised so many doubts as to whether she was indeed deported from the country when she was found engaging in galamsey in 2018.

At the time of her deportation in 2018, Aisha Huang was facing some criminal prosecution but Yaw Osafo-Maafo justified the government’s decision to discontinue the prosecution.



Osafo Maafo at a town hall meeting in the US said, “We have a very good relationship with China. Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about two billion dollars to us… So when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes.



“Putting that lady (Aisha Huang) in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems. It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that’s not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported out of Ghana."



The views of Yaw Osafo-Maafo were contrary to views of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Addressing a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the US, the President stated emphatically that Aisha Huang's deportation was a "mistake".



“I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake...,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Fast-forward to 2022, following the rearrest of En Huang popularly known as Aisha Huang, in Kumasi by the National Security operatives for illegal mining - the same act she was arrested earlier and deported for - the Minority in Parliament has been raising concerns as to whether she was indeed deported.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, in a Joy News interview, called for a full-scale probe into the circumstances leading to the deportation of Aisha Huang in 2018.



“At this point, we are very doubtful. It is clear that she has very deep roots and she has allies up there in high places who are helping her to beat the system.



“This is why we insist that the only way to unravel the Aisha Huang debacle is to have a full-scale probe into this matter."



“We must have an independent investigation to know if truly she was deported, and where she was deported to, China or Togo?” Ablakwa quizzed.



But it has emerged that indeed the galamsey queenpin was repatriated from Ghana.

In a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb, the Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah Takyi, signed Aisha Huang's notice of revocation of permit and repatriation on December 19, 2018.



The notice addressed to En Huang or Aisha Huang, read there was "a boarding pass in the name of En Huang on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 920 from Accra to Addis Ababa dated December 19, 2018."



"Aisha Huang was placed at seat no. 32F and used gate C7 to board. She had flown economy class-L and had allegedly boarded at 11:35," the report added.



Meanwhile, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has indicated that the AG's office will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.