How Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's 2016 fuel price tweet is haunting them

In the face of drivers having declared a strike over hikes in fuel prices, some social media comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have resurfaced on social media largely as a critique.



Prior to the 2016 general elections, then-candidate Akufo-Addo in a tweet expressed his sentiment over high prices of fuel and insurance premiums.



“I have seen how drivers, both private and commercial, struggle to pay for the high prices of fuel and insurance premiums. #VoteAkufoAddo,” the President’s December 5, 2016 tweet read.



The Vice President, on the other hand, made a similar post, charging taxi and trotro drivers who were having difficulty in buying fuel and paying insurance premiums due to an increase, to also vote for change.

“To the taxi and trotro driver who has been hit by [the] high cost of fuel and insurance, you have a chance to #VoteForChange,” Dr Bawumia’s December 3, 2016 tweet read.



The fuel price situation doesn't seem to have changed under the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.



Under their watch, fuel prices have been increased, forcing the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators to stage a sit-down strike on Monday, December 6, 2021.



The drivers were basically protesting the high cost of fuel in the country.



Scores of frustrated passengers were seen standing on the pavement at Lapaz as they waited for vehicles to pick them to their various destinations.



Meanwhile, after a brief meeting on Monday, the government of Ghana has directed the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps effective today, Tuesday, December 7.

Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, who told Joy News’ PM Express host, Evans Mensah, on Monday, that government indicated that it is committed to reviewing taxes on fuel in the mid-year budget review.



He said they are satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and would urge their members to resume work this morning.



