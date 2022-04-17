How Akufo-Addo arrived in Kwahu for Easter celebrations

GTA launches 2022 Kwahu Paragliding Festival

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, Kwahu Easter is back and revellers in the country and beyond have converged at the various Kwahu communities to enjoy the moment.



Easter in Kwahu draws people from all walks of life as they gather to enjoy themselves from one of the highest points of human settlements in the country.



Among the thousands of people enjoying themselves in Kwahu is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Per videos in circulation on social media platform, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in Kwahu on Saturday, April 16 with a fleet of cars.

The videos show the president and his entourage on high-speed entering the mountainous areas to perhaps de-stress and find ways of curing the ailing Ghanaian economy.



Reports indicate that the President was going to lodge at the luxurious Rock City hotel for the festivities.



Kwahu Easter is held annually to promote tourism in the area as thousands travel to have a feel of the breeze and beautiful view from the top.



It has become a custom for the Ghana Tourism Authority to organize events in that area at this time of the year and 2022 was no different.



The 2022 edition focused on the Paragliding Festival which was scheduled for April 15 to April 18.



