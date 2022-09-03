How Akufo-Addo campaigned for Eugene Arhin on Central Regional tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started a two-day official visit to the Central Region on Friday, September 2, 2022.

One of the major events he attended was the sod-cutting ceremony for the Kasoa-Bawjiase road. As part of the ceremony, he earlier addressed the chiefs and people of the area assuring them of the government's commitment to development and rallying them to also support government efforts.



In the Twi version of his speech delivered extempore, the President took time to praise his Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, who he described as the biggest resource that the people of Awutu Senya West had in government.



"And for those of you from this area, the one thing that helps you a lot here at Awutu Senya West is the gentleman known as Eugene Arhin, who works with me as Director of Communications at the Presidency.



"He doesn’t allow me to rest. Everything he hears, he keeps championing the cause of Awutu Senya all the time… it is part of the reason that this road has reached where it is today," the President stated.



Arhin's Parliamentary aspirations gathering steam?

Eugene Arhin is considered the top favourite to emerge as the New Patriotic Party's candidate in the Awutu Senya West constituency primaries.



Reports indicate that the chiefs, opinion leaders, and the youth appear to be in his corner due to the load of philanthropy and support he has been extending to the area since at least 2016.



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya West is Gizella Tetteh Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress.



Pressure continues to mount on Mr. Eugene Arhin to come for the seat after NPP’s George Andah lost the seat to the opposition in the 2020 election.





Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







SARA/PEN