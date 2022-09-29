How Akufo-Addo’s booing incident, others 'took Ghana's shine' on the international stage

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

This year, the Ghana Tourism Authority declared the month of September as the national tourism month.

In line with that, a plethora of activities that could have ordinarily made the country the spotlight of the world has been held in Ghana.



The month saw the country celebrate its first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who is regarded by many as the founder of Ghana and a pioneer of freedom in the world. The country also co-hosted the Global Citizens Festival, a global initiative that is aimed at ending poverty, with the United States. Even renowned American media house, ABC, hosted its Good Morning America show in Ghana.



These activities would have been a perfect opportunity to get the whole world talking about Ghana’s tourism potential but incidents that happened during these activities including the launch of a tourism campaign took the shine off Ghana’s tourism month with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the centre of it.



Here are some of the incidents that might have taken the shine out of Ghana's tourism month



Away! away! - Akufo-Addo booed on stage at Global Citizen Festival in Accra

One of the unfortunate incidents that happened is the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whiles he was delivering a speech at the Global Citizen Festival, a global entertainment event, held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen Festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of the President to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



"The whole world is in Ghana today," the president is heard saying in a video sighted by GhanaWeb amid the 'away, away,' chants.



The chants subsided and the president continued through with his remarks from the brightly lit stage.

Musician 'exposes' Akufo-Addo over graphic theft



President Akufo-Addo was also accused of plagiarising excerpts of a music video of a Ghanaian musician in a tourism promotional video he shared on social media.



The allegation of the president plagiarising excerpts of the music video rather made international headlines with the BBC reporting it instead of its message of encouraging people to visit Ghana.



On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.



The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”

In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat, a Ghanaian artiste, said the president had used his video without consulting him.



According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.



“The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission,” he shared.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





IB/DO