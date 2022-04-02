How Akufo-Addo threw jabs at ex-A-G Domelevo during SONA

More than a year after President Akufo-Addo’s government forced former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to retire over his age, the President has indirectly taken a dig at the former Auditor.

The President in delivering a message on the State of the Nation on Wednesday morning, [March 30, 2022] in Parliament jovially said there will be no more football age, SSNIT age etc. in Ghana as citizen's data is now synchronized in an apparent but indirect dig at Daniel Domelevo.



“Mr Speaker, there will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT (Social Security and National Insurance Trust) age, and no official age,” President Akufo-Addo jovially remarked, amidst rapturous laughter from the chamber.



It will be recalled that in March 2021, the board of the Audit Service wrote to Mr Domelevo raising concerns over his date of birth claiming he has reached retirement age.



The board said “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.



“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region”.

The development came in the wake of a standoff between the Auditor-General and the Audit Service board over his nationality and date of birth as he prepared to resume work after his compulsory leave. Akufo-Addo backed the Board.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.



“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office,” a statement from the presidency at the time said.



Football age, SSNIT age in 2022 SONA



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the digitisation of the Births and Deaths Registry will help prevent a change in the biodata of people in Ghana, particularly the date of birth.

“Never again will it be that someone born in this country, will live a full life, died and be buried, without any record of his or her existence,” he said.



He expressed the confidence that digitisation of the operations of the Births and deaths Registry will ensure that documents issued from the department are accorded the needed respect they deserve.



For him, “Every child born in this country (Ghana), will be registered and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life.”



He explained that when someone is registered by the Births and Deaths Registry, that date registered will be the same on all national identification documents, adding that the National Identification Authority’s card, the Ghana Card, has now been integrated “into our everyday lives.”



