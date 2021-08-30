How Asamoah Gyan’s name got a Ghanaian his first professional job abroad

Asamoah Gyan

A social media user has heaped praises on Ghana’s former skipper, Asamoah Gyan despite the latter saying in a recent interview that he’s not respected and revered in Ghana, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Asamoah Gyan who was recently selected as part of the Legendary African footballers named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to run the draw for the 2022 CAF African cup in Cameroon in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben TV/FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said before the draw, “I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw. I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered”.



His comment gave rise to a debate on social media of his legendary status with Music icon, A Plus sharing MyNewsGh.com’s link to the story for commentary.



A Facebook user, Adusei Asomah sharing his memorable experience of how big Asamoah Gyan is abroad, said he got his first professional job from a top Indian man when he said during a job interview that he was from Ghana.



He stated that, his interview centred mainly on Asamoah Gyan after he named his country and he got the job as a result of Asamoah Gyan’s Association with Ghana.

“I remember I went for a job interview. After a few technical questions, the guy asked about my country. And I said Ghana- that was all, we talked about Asamoah Gyan’s penalty and how we took it back home.



I got the job pure and simple! Dude was an Indian on top.



His name alone got me my first professional job.!” He shared on Facebook as captured by MyNewsGh.com.



