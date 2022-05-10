How Asantehene projected Ghana in Memphis

For one week, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in Memphis, Tennessee, USA to participate in the Memphis In May International Festival's Salute to the Republic of Ghana.

The richness of Asante culture has never been in doubt. From the 17th Century when the Asante Empire was founded, Asante has to date, projected a culture that has survived Western influence.



The Asantehene's visit to Memphis, which was facilitated by the E ON 3 Group, the KGL Group, and the KGL Foundation, highlighted some of Ghana's culture and traditions.



Highlights of Otumfuo's visit included his arrival formalities in Memphis, Public Engagement at the University of Memphis, his 72nd birthday celebration, presentation of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, and the Asanteman Durbar.



Arrival



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived at a big welcome in Memphis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, where he was met on arrival by officials of the Memphis in May International Festival and the Ghana Embassy.



Accompanied by paramount chiefs from three regions - Ashanti, Ahafo, and Bono East - and abrempong and courtiers, the Asantehene was driven in a convoy to his hotel.

Memphis University



His Royal Majesty spoke at a public engagement at the University of Memphis on the topic, " Challenges in the US and Africa Relations."



His speech touched on a number of issues including education, democracy, the United States/Ghana relations, and the importance of the Memphis in May International Festival to Ghana.







Birthday celebration



Spending his 72nd birthday on May 6 in Memphis, officials of the Memphis in May International Festival made sure that the King was appropriately celebrated on the day.

Two big birthday events were organised. One was held at the Peabody Hotel in the afternoon where the King cut the birthday cake. In the evening, a glamorous dinner christened, Black Tie Black Gala was held at the magnificent Renasant Convention Centre in the evening.





The Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin which was launched on December 12, 2021, to celebrate the Asantehene for his outstanding contribution to the peace and development of Ghana, was presented to the City of Memphis.The presentation was significant because it was the first time the gold coin had been presented outside the borders of Ghana.The Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II who is also the chairman of the Council of State, presented the gold coin to the chairman of the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival, Charles Ewing

The Juabenhene was joined at the presentation by Alex Dadey, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group and Board Chairman of Ghana investment Promotion Centre; Andrew Acheampong Kyei, the Managing Director of GLICO, and Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, the Executive Chairman of E ON 3 Group, the investment and business solutions provider, which was given authorisation by the Bank of Ghana to mint the gold coin.







Durbar



An Asanteman durbar that showcased the rich culture of Asante was held on Saturday, May 7 to round up activities marking the 'Salute to Ghana.'



It was a sight to behold as a retinue of chiefs, queen mothers and courtiers, joined Otumfuo on a procession on the Beale Street to the Handy Park, for the durbar.



Otumfuo sat in state to receive homage from his subjects and well-wishers.

Asanteman Durbar: A procession will begin at 126 Beale St. and conclude at Handy Park where his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene will sit in state with Chiefs and Queenmothers.



