How Assin North Parliamentary seat became vacant and way forward now

James Gyakye Quayson

The Supreme Court of Ghana, on April 13, 2022, ruled that Assin North Member of Parliament (MP)



James Gyakye Quayson is no longer allowed to carry out parliamentary duties.



This ruling implies that from now till the time the court pronounces judgement on the related case, the constituents of Assin North will not have an active representation in the constituency.



GhanaWeb in this piece takes a look at the sequence of activities that led to the case in court, and the Supreme Court’s ruling as of yesterday, Wednesday, April 14, 2022.



2020 Parliamentary Elections



James Gyakye Quayson, after having successfully won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2019 parliamentary primaries for the Assin North constituency, filed his nomination to contest on behalf of the NDC for the parliamentary elections during the 2020 elections.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana at that time, after scrutinising the application of Gyakye Quayson said he was eligible to contest in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, a matter that is now in contention.



The Assin North Parliamentary seat was won by James Gyakye Quayson in the 2020 elections with some 17,498 votes representing 55.21% against his New Patriotic Party (NPP) contender, Abena Durowaa Mensah who polled 14, 193 votes, representing some 44.79%.



Resident petitions court in December to contest eligibility:



On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, dragged the MP to court, after he was declared winner in the constituency’s election.



Ankomah-Nimfa sought to annul the declaration of James as MP for the area on the basis that he had dual citizenship and was not qualified for vying for the position at the time he did.



Quayson files a motion for the Supreme Court to determine whether he had dual citizenship before the 2020 Election:



MP, Quayson, following the application by the petitioner, filed an application at the Supreme Court asking it to quash the orders of the court which ordered him to file a written legal argument in the petition brought against his election.

The MP was seeking that the Supreme Court would interpret Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution which prohibits a person who holds citizenship of another country from contesting as MP in Ghana.



In other words, Quayson was asking the Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Kwasi Boakye from further hearing the petition.



He argued that per Article 130 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, the High Court should have stayed proceedings and referred the case to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution.



Cape Coast High Court declares Assin North elections invalid:



While Mr. Gyakye’s request pends, the Cape Coast high court declared, in July 2021, that the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency was invalid in line with the petition.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye on July 28 in its ruling, upheld that the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, had breached provisions of the constitution with regards to dual citizenship.



The court maintained that at the time of contesting for the position in the constituency, the MP was a citizen of both Ghana and Canada and therefore declared Quayson’s election as void.



James Gyakye files application to challenge high court’s decision:



The embattled MP, after the judgement by the Cape Coast, declaring his election as void, filed an appeal at the Appeal Court to challenge the decision.



Attorney General takes MP to court for criminal charges:

The Attorney General also filed charges against James Gyakye Quayson for criminal offences in relation to his alleged dual nationality when he contested the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The Attorney-General (A-G) dragged Mr. Quayson to the Accra High Court on five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



It is the case of the A-G that Mr. Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.



In addition, the A-G has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as a candidate for the Assin North seat.



MP’s appeal struck out:



The embattled MP had his appeal against the Cape Coast High court decision struck out by the Appeal’s court for reasons that he failed to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



The written submission was to state the reasons for the appeal against the High Court ruling.



Per Rule 20 (1) of C.I. 19, an appellant before the Court of Appeal shall within three weeks of filing a notice of appeal, file written submissions.



According to Rule 20 (2), "Where the appellant does not file the written submissions of his case in accordance with sub-rule (1), the appeal shall be considered to have been struck out and the Registrar shall inform the parties accordingly."



Ankomah-Nimfa applies for Supreme Court to uphold High Court ruling:



As the Supreme Court was hearing Quayson’s case on the interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution, the defendant Michael Ankomah-Nimfa also filed an application for the Supreme Court to uphold the ruling of the Cape Coast which bars the MP from holding himself as such.

Despite stiff opposition by the lawyers for Gyakye Quayson led by Tsatsu Tsikata, who said that there was no basis for the application filed by Ankomah-Nimfa because this application did not follow the right procedure, the Supreme Court set April 13, 2022, to determine whether Gyakye Quayson can continue to hold himself as MP.



The MP filed his statement for the case on April 12, 2022.



In his statement, Quayson stated that the Cape Coast High Court was wrong to nullify his election and call for re-election in his constituency. He also asked the Supreme Court to declare the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court an error.



Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



The Supreme Court, after hearing the application of Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



The apex court, in a 5-2 majority decision, declared the Assin North constituency parliament seat vacant until it issues its judgement on Quayson's case on the interpretation of Article 94 (2).



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkanoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case, Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher, argued that Ankomah-Nimfah should have filed an application at the High Court for it to enforce its ruling and not at the Supreme Court.



Way forward, is there going to be a by-election in Assin North?:



According to the ruling of the Court, Gyakye Quayson ceases to be an MP till it pronounces judgement on the case that will determine whether Quayson renounced his citizenship in time to be able to contest in the 2020 Elections.