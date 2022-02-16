How Barker-Vormawor was detained and harassed by unknown gunmen

Barker-Vormawor arrived in court under heavy security presence

#FixTheCountry campaigner remanded over coup plot

He was arrested at KIA upon return to the country



Prosecution have slapped him with treason felong



Detained convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested last Friday, February 12, 2022, upon his arrival in the country from the United Kingdom.



The movement of which he is a lead figure went from describing his ‘arrest’ as we would come to know later as abduction and at another point a disappearance.



Barker-Vormawor made a brief court appearance on February 14 at the Ashaiman District Court and was remanded for 14 days by the judge who asked that his lawyers approach a High Court for bail.



Four clear days of his arrest, the movement has now put out details of how their convener was picked up when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

A February 15 statement from #FixTheCountry movement titled: “HOW OLIVER WAS DETAINED” outlined his experience after touching down till he was deposited at the Ashaiman District Police Station.



This is how he was arrested and detained:



The group stated that he was accosted by two unknown gunmen upon his arrival at the KIA “just before 5 pm on Friday, 11th February, 2022,” and was not informed of the reasons for his arrest.



“He was detained for a while, intimidated, abused and harassed when he refused to unlock his mobile phone for them,” the statement indicated adding: “He was denied access to counsel while being interrogated by the two gunmen.”



Barker-Vormawor was taken in a military van to another part of the airport and further abused under the supervision of a man only identified as “Colonel.” The van later drove him around town and at a point hit the Accra–Tema motorway.



“The men handed him over to the Ashaiman district police, several kilometres outside of Accra at about 10:10 pm and left,” the statement concluded.