How Bawumia brilliantly used a carpenter analogy to explain Ghana's recent IMF situations

Vice President Bawumia, has since his emergence on Ghana's political scene carved a niche for himself not only as a great communicator but also as one who combines irrefutable data and humour to break down complex issues to his audience.

Yesterday, during his address at the Accra Business School, Dr Bawumia was again, at his vintage best when he resorted to a perfect but humorous analogy, involving a carpenter, to explain Ghana's recent IMF situations under the erstwhile Mahama administration, and the latest one by the Akufo-Addo.



Following the Akufo-Addo government's decision to seek IMF's support to salvage the economy, some Ghanaians, led by the NDC have slammed the government for embarking on the same path it criticised the NDC for.



However, during his address on Thursday, Vice President Bawumia disagreed, explaining that the situations and conditions for going to the IMF by the two governments are completely different.



He explained that the Akufo-Addo government is not the only country in the world seeking the IMF's support, following unforeseen two global factors, which have severely affected the economies of almost every country.



He also made reference to the banking sector clean-up and the Energy Sector, amounting to a whopping GHc 42 billion. These payments, he said, were a result of policies of the previous government, which the government could not avoid.

Having made these explanations, the Vice President, in a classic fashion, then used the carpenter and a building roof analogy to break the issue down so simply, pointing out how the Mahama administration ended up with the IMF and how the Akufo-Addo government also ended up with the IMF.



Dr Bawumia said: "let me give you an analogy to make my point. If you ask a carpenter to roof your house and suddenly the roof collapses without any wind or rainfall, will you not blame the carpenter who did the roofing?"



"But if a carpenter roofs your house and the roof collapses because there is a tornado and a storm which has blown away the roofs, windows and walls of many houses, will you blame the carpenter?"



Watch the video:



