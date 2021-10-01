How Buduburam residents threatened bloodbath over planned demolition

Originally meant to host Liberian refugees, the camp was opened in 1990 by UNHCR

Some residents at the Buduburam Refugees Camp in the Central Region have threatened to unleash mayhem on officials who would come to the area to demolish some portions of the area as planned.

The angry residents told Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare that blood will flow should officials dare come to demolish the area.



The plan was to demolish the area on Thursday, September 30, 2021 but there was no show.



The exercise is to be undertaken by the Gomoa East Assembly.



However, the residents have in the past few days protested the move to have them relocated.



The residents told the reporter that they are not prepared to move out and will do anything to resist the demolition exercise.

“We are prepared to resist the demolition exercise. We are prepared to fight it. If the MCE and his officials are men, they should dare come here and demolish the area. We will not agree,” one of the residents said.



Another said: “we will spill blood if they dare come here and demolish the area. This will not happen. We have stayed and will continue to stay here forever. No one will come and demolish the area. Rent is expensive and we are not prepared to move out”.



The Buduburam enclave, which used to host mainly Liberians who sought asylum in Ghana during the unrest in that country, is now hosting other foreign nationals from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and some Ghanaians.



It became the home of Liberian refugees after it was opened by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 1990. It was initially home to some 12,000 refugees.



It also houses refugees from Sierra Leone who fled their country’s civil war between 1991 and 2002.