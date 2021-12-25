How Chief of Staff convinced Adwoa Safo to be in Parliament on Monday

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Chief of Staff pleaded with Adwoa Safo to go to Parliament

Gov't needed to pass the E-levy bill



MPs later engaged in fisticuffs



The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had to make some 'last minute' intervention to get Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP, Dome Kwabenya, to go to Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, in order to get the government's E-levy passed before the House recess for the Christmas break.



The MP, according to, a mynewsgh.com reportage was so reluctant to appear in Parliament due to some personal reasons known to the MP.



But because in the 8th Parliament, both Majority and Minority had equal numbers, her presence in the House will at least get the Majority group one vote ahead of the Minority group.

According to the report, the Chief of Staff had to use her ''motherly skills' which included kneeling, begging and cajoling the Gender Minister to finally make an appearance before the House, so that the government's business can push through.



"Mynewsgh.com sources said on Monday, Adwoa Sarfo refused to show up at Parliament the whole day. That, we are told, is one of the reasons the NPP led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu kept delaying the presentation of the E-levy bill to the floor of Parliament until Speaker Alban S.K Bagbin left," parts of the report read.



"Without Adwoa Safo’s vote, the motion would have been defeated.



"Parliament was scheduled to start the business at 9.00 am and Speaker Bagbin was there at 8.00 am but the NPP side was not ready for business as at 12.00 pm when it called Bagbin for two more hours until 2.00 pm.



"This was when the Chief of Staff pulled her last string to convince Adwoa Safo to appear in parliament," the report stressed.

Fight in Parliament



Some Members of Parliament on Monday night were engaged in a fistfight following a disagreement during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when the MPs were voting in a headcount to decide whether the E-levy bill should be accepted under a certificate of urgency.



The Minority had attempted to stop the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over the House, from leaving his seat and participating in the voting process.



This infuriated the Majority MPs met them at the Speaker’s table to challenge the NDC MPs.

The Minority MPs explained that Joe Osei-Owusu, while in the position of Speaker, does not have a casting vote.



An early voice vote was taken with the First Deputy Speaker ruling favouring the Majority, the NDC MPs were not convinced and later called for a headcount.



Joseph Osei-Owusu then decided to swap positions with the Second Deputy Speaker, who had voted to take part in the decision making.



However, the Minority MPs who disagreed with that position swiftly moved to the Speaker’s seat to stop the swap. Members of the Majority also moved to the Speaker’s seat, which led to the clash.