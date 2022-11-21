How GII, CDD, IMANI, MFWA reps swiftly vouched for Bawumia’s incorruptibility

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

After controversial journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas published a teaser on his Galamsey Economy exposé which implicated Charles Adu Boahen suggesting that Vice President Bawumia took an “appearance fee”, some top civil society representatives have come to Dr. Bawumia’s defense.

From NewsFile Host Samson Lardi to representatives from the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), The Center for Democratic Development (CDD), IMANI, and The Media Foundation for West Africa among others jumped to the defense of the integrity of the Vice President of the Republic as incorruptible.



It will be recalled in the early hours of 14th November 2022, Tiger P. I led by controversial Aremeyaw and the New Crusading Guide published excerpts of a documentary “Galamsey Economy” which was scheduled to air later that evening at the International Conference Center.



The publication, which had no direct link to Dr. Bawumia, alleged that former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen had alleged an amount of 200,000 USD as “appearance fee” for seeing the Vice President.



Although there was no single evidence in the documentary indicting Dr. Bawumia, his political opponents had sought to use it against him until independent, impartial Civil society leaders spoke out.



Dr. Issah Imoro, a Lecturer and associate of the Vice President was thrilled about the swift defense mounted by the independent civil society organizations.

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) who has been an avowed critic of this government and a fierce anti-corruption advocate said he had no doubt Dr. Bawumia was incorruptible.



He said: "From the basis of what I have heard from people, I will want to trust the Vice President’s integrity when it comes to matters of corruption”.



Mr. Braimah’s sentiments were corroborated by host of Joy FM’s Newsfile program, Samson Lardi Ayenini Esq when he added that the Vice President was uninterested in corrupt matters and hence was nicknamed “good to see you”.



Senior Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Dr. John Osae Kwapong said:



“He [Bawumia] is one person that I have never heard anyone mention anything about influence peddling and corruption about him”

Programmes Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Addah added:



“It is true that the Vice President [Bawumia] is a good man, I have had encounters with him and he was good”



Outspoken Founding President of Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe was not left out either. He said:



“When making business deals, one must always be measured. Grandstanding should be avoided at all costs especially when it involves others who are unaware of the deals. Not sure Veep Bawumia needs financial ‘pimping’ from anyone”



Vice President of Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil also weighed in. He said with emphasis on certain keywords in a post on social media:

“The Big man [Dr. Bawumia] HAS NEVER BEEN KNOWN TO DO THAT.!! In his many years in Leadership!”



According to Dr. Imoro, “the above testimonies and defence for the Vice President are very instructive and only represent a fraction of the positive thoughts that the vast majority of Ghanaians have for Dr. Bawumia.



Dr. Bawumia’s office and home are always open to all Ghanaians at absolutely no cost”.