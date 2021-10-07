How Ghana detained Nigerian lawmaker over Buhari's terrorism comment

Ben Igbakpa

• A Nigerian lawmaker was detained for four hours at the Kotoka International Airport

• The lawmaker attended a wedding in Ghana



• He claims that a Ghanaian immigration official told him that Nigerian lawmakers have been put on red alert



Ben Igbakpa, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ethiope East and West in the Delta state of Nigeria, was detained for four hours at the Kotoka International Airport, following some comments made by President Muhammadu Buhari.



A report by 'The Nation' a popular Nigerian website said, Igbakpa was held on the account of President Muhammadu Buhari’s allegation that some members of the National Assembly were sponsors of terrorism.



He asked President Muhammadu Buhari to name and shame all those alleged to be sponsoring terrorism.

Raising a point of privilege, Igbakpa claimed that he was informed by a Ghanaian immigration officer that the Nigerian lawmakers have been put on red alert to ensure that no member of parliament comes to Ghana to hide or cause trouble.



Ben Igbakpa said, “as reported by media houses across the world, President Buhari in his Independence Day speech, told the world that one of us is sponsoring terrorism. IPOB, by what it is to the face of the law today is a terrorist organization even when we have our reservations, because the laws of the land and courts have spoken.



“Mr Speaker, that means that 469 members of this National Assembly are prime suspects.



“On that fateful day, I went to Akure, to be part of the burial ceremony of our colleague, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe. On Saturday I had to honor an invitation in Ghana for a wedding. Mr Speaker, it will amaze you to know what I faced in the hands of Ghanaian officials.



“They detained me for about four hours, saying they are trying to confirm something. I stayed at the airport for four hours, missed the wedding I went for and at the end of the day, one of them walked up to me saying sorry sir there’s an announcement in Nigeria that a member of parliament is sponsoring terrorism.

“We have been put on red alert to ensure that no member of parliament comes here to hide or cause trouble. I had to come back home dejected.



“People have been calling me all over the world. My friends have been asking me, who among you is that person sponsoring terrorism.



“The right thing for a father to do is to name and shame any child that’s bringing about division. But Mr President didn’t shame that person or name them. Instead, he named 469 members because we’ve always cooperated and the fact that Nigeria has a lot to deal with.



“I am making an appeal. The right thing to do is to invoke section 28 of the Constitution. They can tell us who among us is sponsoring terrorism.



“Right now, all of us here are prime suspects. I appeal that the leadership of the House should liaise with their counterparts in the Senate to try and see the President so that he can tell us who’s sponsoring terrorism amongst us.

“The President should also go ahead and prosecute and convict that person.”



Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the leadership has taken note of the request saying “Hon. Ben your privilege is noted and we will get back to you on that”.



What President Buhari said on independence day



President Muhammadu Buhari’s during his independence day message to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said, “Nigeria is for all of us. Its unity is not negotiable. And its ultimate success can only be achieved if we all come together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for our nation.



“We shall continue to work on dialogue-based solutions to address legitimate grievances. But we remain ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten our national security.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals. We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly.”