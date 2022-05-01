1
Menu
News

How Ghana marked its first May Day celebrations in 1965

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana marks 2022 May Day celebrations

Dr Nkrumah, Fathia Nkrumah attended first May Day celebrations at Black Star Square

Workers union in Ghana agitate over working conditions

Footage of how Ghana celebrated its first International Labour Day in 1965 at the Black Star Square has emerged.

The celebration is marked as a statutory holiday in Ghana to recognize and commend the hard work of all private and public workers in their various fields.

The footage published by @GhanaianMuseum via Twitter shows Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah arrive with the first lady, Fathia Nkrumah to mark the celebrations.

He is seen to be welcomed by a massive crowd along with workers holding various placards with inscriptions written on it.

Notable among the display of workers’ inscriptions during a parade, is that from the Trades Union Congress, who were seen holding a signage with the surname of the president captured in bold words; ‘NKRUMAH’

In the silent video, a host of personalities from government, workers’ unions and diplomats are seen delivering speeches to mark the May Day celebration in Accra.

May Day is recognised as Labour Day, Workers Day or International Workers Day across the world.

The day is marked with rallies and durbars to honour the industrial efforts of workers in various fields, regions and countries.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss