How Ghanaians are reacting to Milovan Rajevac’s sacking

Following reports of the sacking of Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac by the Ghana Football Association, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their feelings about his ousting.
The sacking of Black Stars head coach who returned after leaving the job some ten years ago seem to have met the expectations of many Ghanaians reacting to the news.
His sacking although not officially communicated to the public by the FA resulted from a meeting between the Ministry of Sports and the GFA following the abysmal performance of the team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to its worst performance in the AFCON tourney at the ongoing edition in Cameroon.
The four-time AFCON champions managed to pick just a point in the competition in Group C with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.
Ghana lost to Morocco and debutants Comoros in the group stages to exit the competition.
Multiple sources including award-winning sports journalist, Saddick Adams have announced the sacking of the Serbian gaffer.
See some social media posts in reaction to the sacking which is expected to be officially communicated to the public by the GFA later in the day below:
Sacking Milovan Rajevac is not the fundamental issue...The root cause should be dealt with...— abuburo_kosuaGh???? (@KofiOsikani_gh) January 22, 2022
All the best to the next coach of the Ghana Black stars, I will be watching.— Milovan Rajevac (@milorajevac) January 22, 2022
Milovan Rajevac♡
Sacking Milovan Rajevac is not a panacea to our football distress.— Foster Nana Fosu Opoku (@iamthatfoster) January 22, 2022
I don’t know where the majic was suppose to be coming from with these average performing players.
Talk is Ghanaians and they do it better!
Milovan Rajevac is gone.
Sacked. It took too long self.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 22, 2022
How did anyone expect us to accept what Milovan Rajevac served us in Cameroon? How did anyone believe that they could talk us with excuses into believing after the evidence in Cameroon that we were going to get any better under the Serbian?— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 22, 2022
NOTE: The Sports Ministry statement doesn't suggest Milovan Rajevac stays— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 21, 2022
Based on info I picked, the Govt was clear with the GFA on two things.
SACK Milovan and DISBAND Mgt C'ttee.
FA have reluctantly AGREED in principle but let's wait. FA will come out with their decision
Good bye coach Milovan Rajevac— James Bentil (@Ben_jaay) January 22, 2022
Now dissolved the Black Stars Management Committee but wait can't we have one management committee for our male national teams and another for women’s?— Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) January 22, 2022
So What Next After Milovan Rajevac has been sacked and Black Stars management Committee dissolved?— EVANS AMEWUGAH #chiefamey (@EVANSAMEWUGAH) January 22, 2022
Looks like just a little portion of our problem is been solved as a football nation ooo.
You think sacking Milovan Rajevac will solve a problem.????????♂️ Until we sack all the members and Executives of the GFA and start benching Jordan Ayew there will still be problems— GANZ #TheHypest (@JusticeGanz) January 22, 2022
Milovan Rajevac sacking is not enough Dissolve the Blackstars— ACHIMOTA SARKODIE????????™️ (@Naks_GH) January 22, 2022
Ghana Black Stars can change coach everyday and still won’t improve with these players. It’s family and friends and you think we’ll improve? Milovan Rajevac wasn’t the only problem. Leave Milo alone— Ghana Yesu✝️Yakubu (@ghanayesu_) January 22, 2022
If Sports Ministry is to listen to what twitter Ghana wants best for the black stars we will still lose p)t)). Twitter folks acting like pro coaches in their mothers house ????
/ Ayew / Milovan Rajevac /— Content king yt (@uccronaldo) January 22, 2022
Now Milovan Rajevac is gone, let's give Otto Addo a chance.— 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) January 22, 2022
Milovan Rajevac's second coming was worse. Good riddance! pic.twitter.com/zw6eK678ns— Mr. Sarpong™???????? (@alfsarp) January 22, 2022
