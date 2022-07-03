How Ghanaians are redefining IMF: ‘Inept Mahamudu Failed’ and other variants

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship

Government signs up for an IMF programme



Opposition mock government for decision to seek IMF support



IMF is the abbreviation for International Monetary Fund. The IMF has been on the lips of many Ghanaians for the better part of this week.



Reason, leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a tweet storm earlier this week hinted that government could turn to the outfit for assistance.



Days later, the government via a statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, confirmed that orders had been given to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin talks with the Fund.

In the wake of the many reactions – most of them poking the government over economic mismanagement amid a biting cost of living crisis – some people are looking at the comic side of events.



A number of people are customizing the full meaning of IMF to lash out at the government.



Below are four (re) definitions GhanaWeb picked on social media:



a. If Momo Fails – The first person this reporter saw sharing this variant is Stan Dogbe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama.



The context being a subtle jibe at the government’s E-Levy, which tax it emerged was not raking in the expected revenue. Government had at different points said the levy will ensure we don’t go to the IMF for help.

b. It’s Mahama’s Fault – This is a definition shared by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah on her Twitter handle.



The context being a jibe at the government’s incessant blaming of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration. In recent times, government has blamed COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic downturn.



c. Inept Mahamudu Failed – Is a definition coined by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



In a post reacting to the government’s IMF move, he tweeted: “It seems the loquacious Vice President who harassed his predecessor, the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur with 170 questions and loudly boasted of having a “solid” Economic Management Team would be remembered as:



“IMF – Inept Mahamudu Failed.”

d. International Mas Failures - This variant of the abbreviation has been put forth by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni via a Facebook post that read: "Gabby is taking footsoldiers around the globe to scout for news on IMF (International Mass Failures)."



The context being how Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who first hinted of an IMF programme earlier in the week has been citing global trends to defend the decision of government to head to the global lender.



Amid a biting economic downturn, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022 the Finance Minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



