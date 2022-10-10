How Ghanaians in France ‘celebrated’ Akufo-Addo after he received 3rd honorary doctorate degree

Akufo-Addo receiving his 3rd honorary doctorate degree

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was today, Monday, October 10, 2022, conferred with the Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris, France.

Ghanaians in France could not hold their joy as the president received the Doctor Honoris Causa distinction today in a prestigious amphitheatre in Paris.



A video shared by the former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, showed Ghanaians living in France serenading the president amid loud applause.



“Yiee Nana Addo, Yiee Nana Addo, yieee ayeee,” they sang in the Twi dialect.



The video by the former ambassador was captioned: "Ghanaians celebrate President @NAkufoAddo who received Doctor Honoris Causa distinction today in prestigious amphitheatre in La Sorbonne".



This will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on President Akufo-Addo. In May 2016, the president was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Law Degree by the Fort Hare University of South Africa.



He received his second Honorary Doctor from the University of Liberia where he was conferred with a Doctor of Humane Letters Degree.

Watch the video below:





Ghanaians celebrate President @NAkufoAddo who received Doctor Honoris Causa distinction today in prestigious amphitheater in La Sorbonne @SorbonneParis1 @DBJ_gh @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/JphaIRQIfW — Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) October 10, 2022

IB/DO